Donegal women help break world record for biggest ever skinny dip

Donegal women have played their part in a new world record for the world's largest skinny dip.

The record was broken at a special 'dip in the nip' in Wicklow on Saturday.

The previous record was 786 people who went for a swim in the nip simultaneously.

On Saturday afternoon, 2,505 women ran into the sea on a secret beach in Wicklow.

In doing so, the participants raised money for children's cancer charity Aoibhean's Pink Tie.

A number of women from across Donegal joined people from all around Ireland for a day where charity was the big winner.

The idea for the event came from Cancer survivor Dee Featherstone.

"The idea came because I was sick myself around five years ago and I just wanted to do something for charity, and I just wanted to do something that would be a good laugh," she said.

"That's where it started five years ago.

"I feel ecstatic. All the women here today, people who have never met each other, it's so emotional and so much fun."