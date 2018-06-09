ACCIDENT UPDATE: Gardaí seek witnesses following fatal accident

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Tullyalley, Redcastle, between 5pm and 6pm last evening, Friday.

Gardai say a male driver (in his teens and the only occupant of the vehicle) was fatally injured when the car he was driving lost control and crashed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The stretch of road remains closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.