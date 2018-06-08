Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, June 8th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Michael McGinley formerly of Fanad



- Owenie Doherty, Meenileer, Gweedore

- Sr. Lucy Gillespie, St Joseph’s Convent of Mercy, Strabane and formerly of Buncrana

- Bill Johnston, Church Road, Killybegs

- Patsy Brown, Maghery, Dungloe



- Jimmy Harper, Poppintree, Dublin and Donegal

- Mary McNelis, Roxborough, Kilcar

- Sean Gallagher, California and formerly of Ballyshannon

- Annie Dabkowski, née McHugh, Canada and formerly of Castlefin

- Bernard (Barney) Bradley, Ballinlough, Drumfries, Buncrana

Michael McGinley formerly of Fanad



The death has occurred in England of Michael McGinley, son of Mary McGinley ( nee Callaghan), formerly of Ballinalost and the late Hugh McGinley formerly of Tonbane, Fanad.

Remains will be reposing at the residence of his Uncle, Liam Callaghan at Ballinalost, Fanad from 4pm on Saturday, June 9th.

Removal to St Mary’s Fanavolty at 12.30pm on Sunday 10th June for Funeral Mass at 1 pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Owenie Doherty, Meenileer, Gweedore



The death has taken place of Owenie Doherty, Meenileer, Gweedore.

Remains repose at his brothers house Mark Doherty, Carrickmcgarvey.

Rosary both nights at 9pm with house private after Rosary until 9am.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Sr. Lucy Gillespie, St Joseph’s Convent of Mercy, Strabane and formerly of Buncrana



The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Sr. Lucy Gillespie, St Joseph’s Convent of Mercy, Newtownkennedy Street, Strabane and formerly of Buncrana.

Reposing at St Joseph’s Convent of Mercy, Newtownkennedy Street, Strabane today Friday from 5pm.

Funeral leaving St Joseph’s on Sunday at 11.40am for Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill, Buncrana.



Bill Johnston, Church Road, Killybegs



The death has occurred of Bill Johnston, Church Road, Killybegs. Remains reposing at his residence from 7:30pm to 11pm Thursday and all day Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:30am to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs, for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterward in the local cemetery

Patsy Brown, Maghery, Dungloe



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Patsy Brown, Maghery, Dungloe.

His remains will repose at his son Stephen’s house in Maghery from 12 noon today Friday June 8th, with rosary nightly at 9pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 10.30am in St Patrick’s Church Meenacross with interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Jimmy Harper, Poppintree, Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred of Jimmy Harper of Poppintree, Dublin and formerly of Donegal.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, June 11th, at 10am at the Church of The Holy Spirit, Sillogue Road, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. No flowers please.

Mary McNelis, Roxborough, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Mary McNelis, Roxborough, Kilcar. Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal from her residence on Friday evening to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar to arrive at 9pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

Sean Gallagher, California and formerly of Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sean Gallagher, California, USA, and formerly, of Danby, Ballyshannon. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2:30pm in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, followed by interment of ashes in the Abbey Cemetery.

Annie Dabkowski, née McHugh, Canada and formerly of Castlefin

A Requiem Mass will be held in St.Mary’s Church Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey on Saturday for the late Annie Dabkowski, née McHugh, Kelowna, Canada, formerly of Laught, Castlefin and Menalaught, Killygordon.

The Mass will be on Saturday, June 9th at 11am.

Afterwards, Annie’s ashes will be interred in the family grave in the adjoining Churchyard, in accordance with her wishes.



Bernard (Barney) Bradley, Ballinlough, Drumfries, Buncrana

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernard (Barney) Bradley, Ballinlough, Drumfries, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Directors Clonmany.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.