Donegal County Council makes change to temporary overnight closures of Finn bridge

Donegal county council has made a change to the temporary overnight closures of the N15 at Finn bridge between Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

While overnight works will still take place on the Finn Bridge on the N15 between Ballybofey and Stranorlar next week from Tuesday, June 12th to Friday, June 15th, the road will not now be closed overnight and instead a single lane closure will be used while works are underway.

However, temporary road closures are still planned from 8pm to 6am from Tuesday June 19th to Friday June 22nd.

The arrangements are being put in place to facilitate a series of bridge lifts on the N15 as part of the ongoing programme of works on the bridge and motorists are being advised to leave extra time for their journeys.

The alternative route for the primary and HGV diversion for overnight closures is as follows: From Stranorlar: Mill Brae - Navenny Street – Trusk Road – Townview Heights. From Donegal: Townview Heights – Trusk Road - Navenny Street – Mill Brae.

Local arrangements and temporary traffic management will be put in place and Donegal County Council is asking all roads users to follow the traffic management arrangements being implemented.

The Council has thanked in advance, all road users for their patience and co-operation while this work is being done.