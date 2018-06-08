Warm weekend ahead for Donegal 

The warm weather of recent days is set to continue over the weekend.

Today will be warm, with hazy sunshine. Some heavy, thundery showers could develop during the afternoon and evening, but some areas will remain dry.

Maximum temperatures 19 to 22 Celsius inland, in light northeast or variable breezes, but cooler on coasts, with sea breezes.

Tonight will be mainly dry, with clear spells. Minimum temperatures 10 to 12 Celsius.

Saturday will be warm and humid, with hazy sunshine. It will be dry in many areas, but some heavy, thundery showers will develop in the afternoon and evening, especially in eastern parts of the province. Max. 16 to 22 Celsius, coolest on the coast, in light northeast or variable breezes.

Saturday night will be mostly dry, with clear spells, but patches of mist and fog will form, with slack winds.