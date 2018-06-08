Deaths in Donegal - Friday, June 8th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patsy Brown, Maghery, Dungloe



- Jimmy Harper, Poppintree, Dublin and Donegal

- Mary McNelis, Roxborough, Kilcar

- Sean Gallagher, California and formerly of Ballyshannon

- Annie Dabkowski, née McHugh, Canada and formerly of Castlefin

- Margaret McCadden, Drimcroagh, Donegal town

- Bernard (Barney) Bradley, Ballinlough, Drumfries, Buncrana

- Sylvia Robinson, Seaview, Kill, Dunfanaghy

- James Toye, Cross, Quigleys Point

- Mary Marley, Corgary, Ballybofey

- Joseph McShea, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Tully, Ballyshannon

Patsy Brown, Maghery, Dungloe



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Patsy Brown, Maghery, Dungloe.

His remains will repose at his son Stephen’s house in Maghery from 12 noon today Friday June 8th, with rosary nightly at 9pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 10.30am in St Patrick’s Church Meenacross with interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Jimmy Harper, Poppintree, Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred of Jimmy Harper of Poppintree, Dublin and formerly of Donegal.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning, June 11th, at 10am at the Church of The Holy Spirit, Sillogue Road, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. No flowers please.

Mary McNelis, Roxborough, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Mary McNelis, Roxborough, Kilcar. Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal from her residence on Friday evening to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar to arrive at 9pm. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10:30am. Burial afterwards in Kilcar cemetery.

Sean Gallagher, California and formerly of Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sean Gallagher, California, USA, and formerly, of Danby, Ballyshannon. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2:30pm in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, followed by interment of ashes in the Abbey Cemetery.

Annie Dabkowski, née McHugh, Canada and formerly of Castlefin

A Requiem Mass will be held in St.Mary’s Church Sessiaghoneill, Ballybofey on Saturday for the late Annie Dabkowski, née McHugh, Kelowna, Canada, formerly of Laught, Castlefin and Menalaught, Killygordon.

The Mass will be on Saturday, June 9th at 11am.

Afterwards, Annie’s ashes will be interred in the family grave in the adjoining Churchyard, in accordance with her wishes.

Margaret McCadden, Drimcroagh, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Margaret McCadden, Drimcroagh, Donegal town. Remains reposing at her late residence at Drimcroagh, Donegal town today from 2pm until 10pm. Removal on Friday at 10am to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal town, for 10:30am Funeral Mass, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar.



Bernard (Barney) Bradley, Ballinlough, Drumfries, Buncrana

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bernard (Barney) Bradley, Ballinlough, Drumfries, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the ICU Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Directors Clonmany.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Sylvia Robinson, Seaview, Kill, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Sylvia Robinson, Seaview, Kill, Dunfanaghy.

Reposing at her late residence. House private please.

Funeral service in Holy Trinity Church, Horn Head Road, Dunfanaghy Friday at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Clondehorkey cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Lake House Comfort Fund & Holy Trinity Church Restoration Fund c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Directors Creeslough.

James Toye, Cross, Quigleys Point

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of James Toye, Cross, Quigleys Point.

Remains reposing at the residence of his sister-in-law, Mary Toye, at Cross, Quigleys Point.

Funeral from there on Friday, at 10.15am to St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Mary Marley, Corgary, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home of Mary Marley, Corgary, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, June 8th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill Ballybofey, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard

Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Joseph McShea, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Tully, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Joseph McShea, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Tully, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home on Wednesday from 11am until 10pm and Thursday from 11am until 9pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday morning in Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon at 11am followed by Interment in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Belleek.

Please note those attending wake please use Saint Patrick's Church car park.

