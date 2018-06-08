Kayaker rescued off Donegal coast

Bundoran RNLI has rescued a kayaker who got into difficulty off Creevy on Thursday evening.

The volunteer lifeboat crew was requested to launch their inshore lifeboat by Malin Head Coast Guard at 8.11pm following a report that a kayaker was in difficulty.

The lifeboat helmed by Michael Patton and with three crew members onboard, launched immediately and made their way to the scene. Weather conditions at the time were described as good with a low swell and slow northerly winds.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118 from Sligo was also tasked. Once on scene, the lifeboat crew observed that the casualty who had capsized from her kayak, had been taken from the water by a group of four to five other kayakers, who had placed her back on her kayak and were supporting her as they awaited the arrival of the lifeboat.

The crew took the casualty onboard the lifeboat and assessed her. While she was not in immediate danger, she had taken on some water and an ambulance was requested as a precautionary measure.

The lifeboat proceeded to bring the casualty to Creevy Pier where on arrival, both Rescue 118 and an ambulance crew were waiting. The woman was further assessed by the helicopter crew before she was transferred into the care of the ambulance crew.

Speaking following the call out, Bundoran RNLI Helm Michael Patton said: "We would like to wish the kayaker a speedy recovery and commend her fellow kayakers for raising the alarm and taking her out of the water and looking after her until we arrived. We would also like to thank our colleagues in the Irish Coast Guard and the ambulance service for their rapid response and attention to the casualty on scene."

Meanwhile, the RNLI today launched its 2018 national drowning prevention campaign, Respect the Water. The campaign is now in its fifth year and the charity is urging anyone who finds themselves in trouble in cold water to follow the FLOAT message and stay calm and ‘float’ on your back for a short time to regain control of your breathing.

Working in partnership with the GAA, the RNLI’s Respect the Water campaign is supported through the GAA’s Healthy Clubs initiative and this year will see 39 volunteer ambassadors from lifeboat stations across Ireland work with GAA clubs in their communities to highlight the risks of drowning and to share lifesaving advice.