Flood spending for Castlefinn and Burnfoot welcomed

Sinn Féin Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has welcomed the announcement by Minister Kevin Boxer Moran of additional funding for flood schemes in Donegal including Castlefinn and Burnfoot.

“I warmly welcome this announcement especially the plans for Castlefinn and Burnfoot,” he said.

“Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn and I have been working tirelessly with Minister Moran to make this a reality.

“When the last raft of schemes was announced, many communities in Donegal were left disappointed. I invited Minister Moran to visit Donegal to see for himself to need for these projects.

“€1.5m for Burnfoot, €1.75m for Castlefinn and €6m for Lifford represents an excellent result for the people of Donegal. I will continue to ensure that the schemes are now advanced without delay. The green light for these key projects has now been delivered

“The progress on and funding for the Glenties, Ballybofey, Downings, and Carrowkeel scheme makes this an important day for Donegal and its communities.”