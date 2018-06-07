Government criticised for failing to address flooding issues in Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Gallagher criticises the government for failing to address Twin Towns flooding measures

The government has been criticised for failing to address flooding preventive measures required for Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has hit out at the government for failing to fund the measures which he says are urgently needed.

The government announced €11m of funding for Castlefinn and Burnfoot but Deputy Gallagher said the plan is piecemeal in approach and lacks vision in dealing with flooding risks.

“While today’s announcement is indeed welcome news for Castlefinn and Burnfoot, and the funding approved will deal with the serious flooding issues in those areas and this is a great relief to businesses and residents in those areas. It will do nothing for the other towns which are under the threat of flooding within the county but failed to get the approval from the government in today’s announcement.

“The Twin Towns will not accept tokenism of interim flooding measures especially as of all the towns within Donegal they are constantly under the threat of serious flooding, it is self-evident to everyone that the Twin Towns urgently require major flooding prevention works in order to protect the town in the years ahead.

“The government have again fallen well short of expectations by failing to approve a substantive plan for Ballybofey and Stranorlar, today’s interim measure of €175,000 will not solve the massive flooding risks which these two towns are constantly under. It is incredible that once again no serious funding or comprehensive flooding preventive measures have been approved for these two towns.

“I am challenging the government to for once and for all to deal with the real and substantive flooding issues in the towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar, these towns cannot be any longer treated as second-class citizens when it comes to flooding announcements, the government needs to re-evaluate its priorities when dealing with flooding risks within Donegal, and when it does that, Ballybofey and Stranorlar will be top of any list for future funding for flooding risk measures.

“There is a lack of political will to approve the necessary funding for the Twin Towns, but I for one remain committed to getting this Government to sanction the necessary measures and full funding package for Ballybofey Stranorlar and no interim measures will buy us off or for that matter solve any of the extremely serious issues in Ballybofey and Stranorlar. Interim measures do not solve permanent problems,” he said.