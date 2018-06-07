Drugs worth €40,000 seized by gardaí in Letterkenny

Drugs worth €40,000 have been seized in Letterkenny. The seizure which was carried out by the District Drugs Unit was done on Wednesday, June 6th. Two men in their 20’s are currently in custody at Letterkenny Garda Station.

Gardaí stopped and searched a male travelling in a taxi on June 6th resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of drugs. The man was arrested at the scene.

Two follow up searches resulted in more drugs and a quantity of cash being seized. A second male was arrested as a result of these seizures. Both men are are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Letterkenny Garda Station.

The drugs seized with an estimated street value of €40,000 include:

· €15,000 Cocaine

· €18,000 Ecstasy Tablets

· €4000 Speed/Amphetamine

· €3000 Cannabis Herb

A spokesperson for the gardaí said that this is a very significant seizure and demonstrates the drugs which are available on our streets.

Gardaí are appealing to members of the public to continue assisting us in efforts to tackle the sale and supply of drugs. Any information will be treated with the utmost confidence.