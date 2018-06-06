Motorists facing overnight closures on one of Donegal's busiest roads

Motorists in Donegal are facing a series of overnight closures of one of the county's busiest roads.

The Finn Bridge on the N15 between Ballybofey and Stranorlar will be temporarily closed overnight on six nights this month to facilitate a series of bridge lifts as part of the ongoing programme of works on the bridge.

The closures will take place from 8pm to 6am from Tuesday, June 12th to Friday, June 15th and again from Tuesday, June 19th to Friday, June 22nd.

The alternative route for the primary and HGV diversion for the duration of each overnight closure is as follows:

From Stranorlar: Mill Brae, Navenny Street, Trusk Road, Townview Heights.

From Donegal: Townview Heights, Trusk Road, Navenny Street, Mill Brae.

Local arrangements and temporary traffic management will be put in place to advise local road users of alternative routes for the duration of each closure and Donegal County Council is asking all roads users to follow the traffic management arrangements being implemented.

Donegal County Council has thanked in advance, all road users for their patience and co-operation while this work is being done.