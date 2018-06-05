Major employment boost for north west with 350 new jobs announced

There's a major jobs boost for the north west region today.

Abtran, Ireland’s largest home grown Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider is creating 350 new jobs in Sligo.

Recruitment has already started, but the company plans to hold a careers fair soon.

The new development forms part of a regional expansion strategy by Abtran in Ireland where the north west region has been selected for the location of a major new operations hub.

The announcement was made by Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys T.D., together with Pat Ryan, CEO of Abtran and Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland. The development is supported by the Government through Enterprise Ireland.

Abtran is Ireland’s leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provider. The company has a proven capability in delivering transformative solutions with an extensive and diverse client base across regulated markets. Abtran is a specialist provider of services in sectors including government, transport, utilities and financial services. Established in 1997, the company marks its 21st anniversary this year.

Abtran already employs over 2,000 people in Cork, Dublin, Kildare and Southern India. The company will base its new regional operations centre in a high-tech facility at Finisklin Business Park in Sligo which will be up and running in the third quarter in 2018.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys T.D., said it was a tremendous day for Abtran, for Sligo and for the North West.

"One of the Government’s big priorities is ensuring we have the right conditions and supports in place to encourage job creation in the regions," the Minister said.

"That’s why I’m delighted to announce this significant investment by Abtran in a new regional hub, which will create 350 jobs in Sligo. The company’s continuous innovation, market leadership and investment in high-quality resources have made this indigenous Irish business deeply competitive. The fact that they have chosen to invest in the North West to serve their business markets both at home and abroad is a testament to the confidence they have in the region and its talented workforce."

Pat Ryan, CEO of Abtran said: “Ireland will continue to be a key part of the global growth ambitions that we have as Ireland’s largest home grown BPO provider. We also believe it is very important to support national and regional economic development wherever possible through the growth of our operations.

"We engaged in a detailed process where potential locations were reviewed and assessed in consultation with Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland. Based on the skillsets identified for our business needs, we selected the North West region as the location for our new operations hub and we are very pleased to announce these new jobs in Sligo which will complement our overall high quality workforce.”