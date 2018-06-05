An evening of celebration as new public facility is opened in Rathmullan

Rathmullan was a hive of activity on Friday evening as the official opening of the new Rathmullan public conveniences, information hub and changing rooms at what was once known as the Old Potato Store site took place.

This new building has transformed this well known site into a welcoming space for visitors and one that the local community can be proud of.

Rathmullan has for generations welcomed visitors to enjoy and experience the hospitality of this stunning seaside village and this new development will go a long way in enhancing the visitors experience in Rathmullan and also in meeting the needs of the local community.

This new iconic building was officially opened by Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Gerry McMonagle and Mayor of Letterkenny MD Cllr. Jimmy Kavanagh.



Speaking at the opening Cllr. McMonagle thanked those involved in the construction of the new building which he described as inspirational in its design.

“Previously this location housed the old potato store, the Council's Roads depot, storage containers and portaloos and in a short period of time the area has been transformed into a welcoming space for both locals and visitors to this wonderful seaside town,” he said.

He thanked McCabes architects and their team, the contractors, Active Maintenance Solutions, sub contractor Newtownstewart Construction and Brian Gallagher the Stonemason, whose work he said will be admired for years on this iconic building.

He also thanked Rathmullan Sailing and Watersports Club and Rathmullan District Resource Centre as well as the management and staff of Donegal County Council.

There was a special mention for James Kelly, Engineer who made a significant contribution to supervising the build.

Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh Mayor of Letterkenny MD described this new facility as a very welcome asset to the village that will further enhance the harbour and provide for locals, visitors, commercial and recreational harbour users.

“This building will provide services for those using the ferry and will provide an information hub for visitors to better discover Rathmullan while here and for discovering its hinterland.

John Gallagher from Rathmullan Sailing Club and The Way Forward delivered a welcome address and Minister of State Mr. Joe McHugh TD also spoke at the event.

The Blessing of the Boats was performed by Rev Susan Moore and Father Collum with songs from the Colmcille Gospel Choir. Refreshments were sponsored by Kinnegar and Marine Harvest.