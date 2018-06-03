Birthday boy Eddie does his bit for charity

Eddie McIntyre originally from the White Hill, Ballyshannon, now living in Bundoran, recently celebrated his 80th birthday with family and friends in the Allingham Hotel in Bundoran.

Rather than give presents, guests were asked to make a donation if they so chose to a charity of Eddie and his family's choice and the chosen charity is the Alzheimer's Society Donegal.

The birthday party was a great night and a huge success for the chosen charity with a cheque for €841.50.

* Our picture shows Eddie and Phyllis McIntyre, Julie Mundy, Donegal town, Caroline Ward and Liz McIntyre.