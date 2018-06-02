Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, June 2nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Anne Sweeney, Wexford and Falcarragh

- Ted Brown, Raphoe and formerly London

- Francis Kelly, Upper Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Dinny McFadden (Teague) Roshine Lake, Dunfanaghy

- Simone Lafferty, 41 Coill An Airgid, Ballybofey

- Sean Thomas, Donegal Town

- Mary Porter, Drumfries, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Anne Sweeney (née Nolan), Cromwellsfort Avenue, Wexford Town and formerly Falcarragh

Reposing at her home in Wexford on Monday.

Funeral on Tuesday morning to St. Lawrence's Church, Glynn, Co. Wexford, for 11am Funeral Mass. Cremation on Wednesday in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome at 4pm.

All enquiries to Massey Bros. on 01 4533333.

Ted Brown, Gortnaquigley, Raphoe, formerly London

The death has occurred of Ted Brown, Gortnaquigley, Raphoe, formerly London, husband of the late Ena McCauley, Carrig, Manorcunningham.

His remains will be reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe on Saturday from 6pm to 9pm with private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan to follow.

Family flowers only please.

Francis Kelly, Upper Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has occurred at the Buncrana Nursing Unit of Willie Francis Kelly, Upper Illies, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

His remains will be leaving the nursing unit this evening (Saturday) at 6pm, going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday morning at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dinny McFadden (Teague) Roshine Lake, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Dinny McFadden (Teague) Roshine Lake, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny took place on Saturday at 4pm, going to the home of his nieces Maryann and Julie McFadden, Casey, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass in Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Monday, June 4th at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Simone Lafferty, 41 Coill An Airgid, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Luton University Hospital, Bedfordshire, England of Simone Lafferty, aged 23 years, daughter of Rosaleen Lafferty, and Desmond Foy, 41 Coill An Airgid, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 5pm on Saturday until rosary at 10pm and on Sunday June 3rd from 11am until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, June 4th at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Kevin Bell, Repatriation Trust, C/o Gerard Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Sean Thomas, Killymard, Donegal Town

The deaths has occurred at Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey of Sean Thomas, Killymard, Donegal Town

Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Saturday from 4 until 8pm. Removal from his home, Killymard House for funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles on Sunday at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Mary Porter, Ballinlough, Drumfries, Buncrana

The death has occurred at her home of Mary Porter, Ballinlough, Drumfries, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Sunday, June 3rd, at 12.15pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Mass at 1pm. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Colmcille Village, Cleagh, Clonmany, C/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

