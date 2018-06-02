Nathan Carter to headline the ‘Glashedy Sessions’ at Irish Open

Ireland's biggest country music star Nathan Carter has been teed up to headline the ‘Glashedy Sessions‘ music extravaganza at this summer’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation at Ballyliffin Golf Club.

Liverpool-born Carter has taken the Irish country music scene by storm since his debut album Starting Out in 2007 and the Championship Village is set to be rocking like a ‘Wagon Wheel’ when he headlines the Glashedy Sessions on the evening of Friday, July 6.

Over the four nights of the tournament, a host of musical acts will light up the spectacular Donegal links including home-grown indie rock quartet The Plea from Ballyliffin who will tee things off on Thursday night, followed on the Friday evening by Carter who said he was excited by the prospect of playing at such a huge event.

“I’m so excited to play at such as unique venue as Ballyliffin Golf Club ahead of this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and I think it will make for a pretty special atmosphere on the Glashedy Stage,” said Carter.

Saturday night is sure to be another party night when folk band The Logues bring their own brand of ‘psycho ceilidh’ music to the stage. The five-piece from County Tyrone have made partying music their own and are now one of Ireland’s most sought-after live bands.

Other musicians lined up to perform during the week include US-based singer songwriter Ben Glover from Glenarm, Jack McNaul from Coleraine, Triona from Downpatrick and Ricky Lorimer from Portstewart, while Cool FM DJs will also keeping fans dancing with a string of current hits.

Tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation are on sale at www.europeantour.com/tickets and begin at €20 for Pro-Am Wednesday, with tickets for Thursday and Friday costing €32 and day tickets for the weekend costing €34 each. An adult season souvenir ticket, which covers five days of world class golf from Wednesday to Sunday, costs just €110.

Concessions are available for customers aged over 60 and between 14 and 17, while children up to 13 are permitted free entry when accompanied by a ticket holding adult.

Official Hospitality tickets are also available on the ticketing page, or alternatively contact the European Tour’s dedicated Hospitality Sales Team, who will be happy to answer any queries and discuss the various hospitality options, on hospitality@europeantour.com or +44 (0) 1344 840681.

A portion of all ticket sales will go directly to the Rory Foundation which supports children’s charities around the world.