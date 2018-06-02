Concerns over removal of names from voting register

Up to 25 women in the Ballyshannon and Bundoran areas were removed from the electoral register without their knowledge, it has been claimed.

Following last Friday's Referendum, complaints have been made in some of the cases and questions are being asked as to why the names were removed in the first place and why were they not informed.

One woman, Gina, told Ocean FM that she wants an explanation as to why her name was removed and who was responsible.

Name removed

She said her name had been removed despite having a vote for over 20 years.

She insisted her name was gone from the register and that her vote had always been registered with her mother's home address.

While she had been away from home for a period she believed the vote would have stayed at her mother's address as she now lives less than 10km from her mother's address.

“I went down to vote as I normally would. I voted there for over 20 years, and when I went in I had been removed off the register and I honestly don't know why. To say I was disappointed was an understatement," she said.

Gina said she then contacted a number of friends to tell them what happened and soon established that one friend and a number of relatives had also had their names removed from the register without being notified.

25 women

A post to social media about her experience prompted messages from up to 25 women in the Ballyshannon and Bundoran areas who also had been removed from the register, she said.

She phoned the county council and was told she had been taken off the register and was not registered to vote anywhere.

"I have always voted there. I suppose my questions are why was I removed from the register? What is the procedure for someone removing your name from a voting a register? And why was I not informed?

"I would like the questions answered. On Friday I was completely disillusioned that somebody had removed my name and I haven't been notified. I don't think that is acceptable."