Team Maguires all set for Relay for Life experience

It’s located on Pound Street in Stranorlar but for twenty-four hours during the Donegal Relay for Life event to be staged on the weekend of June 2nd and 3rd, Maguires Foodfare will – in spirit at least and in part personnel – relocate to the grounds of the LYIT in Letterkenny.

It’s the first time a team from the popular outlet, run by Martin and Teresa Maguire, will be taking part in the Relay experience and it’s one staff members and sisters, Michelle McNamee and Patricia Doherty, are eagerly anticipating.

“We’re really looking forward to it and we’ll be hoping as many as possible make themselves known at our gazebo and indeed buy a ticket in our raffle,” Michelle said.

Team Maguires staged a 25 card drive at the Meenreagh Social Centre at Trusk Lough several Fridays ago and what a success that turned out to be.

Team Maguires - all set for Relay for Life



“It was a great night – we had a very good response and it was very enjoyable,” says Patricia.

And the amount raised from the card drive? No less than €1,060.28 …!

“We were over the moon with that. And the people who couldn’t make it along on the night sent on money. It was wonderful.”

Over the past few weeks, many of the shop’s customers have been contributing to the fund through a donation bucket on the counter. And in a high percentage of cases with personal reasons.

“A lot of them have known someone, whether it be family members or whatever, that have gone through the cancer journey and they are more than happy to make a donation to the Relay cause.”

Local Relay campaigner, Eileen Tourish, was selling candles for the Saturday night Luminaria ceremony at Maguires on Thursday last with the response, again, hugely encouraging.

Meanwhile, a well stocked hamper will be one of the prizes on offer from the Maguires Foodfare raffle taking place this weekend.