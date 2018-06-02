Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, June 2nd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Ted Brown, Raphoe and formerly London.

- Simone Lafferty, 41 Coill An Airgid, Ballybofey

- Sean Thomas, Donegal Town

- Mary Porter, Drumfries, Buncrana

- Patsy Ward, Plymouth, England and formerly of Mountcharles

- Charlie Sweeney, Knockastoller, Bunbeg

- Eileen McGinley, Falcarragh

- Baby Kasey-Leigh Enos

Ted Brown, Gortnaquigley, Raphoe, formerly London

The death has occurred of Ted Brown, Gortnaquigley, Raphoe, formerly London, husband of the late Ena McCauley, Carrig, Manorcunningham.

His remains will be reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe on Saturday from 6pm to 9pm with private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan to follow.

Family flowers only please.

Simone Lafferty, 41 Coill An Airgid, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in Luton University Hospital, Bedfordshire, England of Simone Lafferty, aged 23 years, daughter of Rosaleen Lafferty, and Desmond Foy, 41 Coill An Airgid, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 5pm on Saturday until rosary at 10pm and on Sunday June 3rd from 11am until rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, June 4th at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Kevin Bell, Repatriation Trust, C/o Gerard Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Sean Thomas, Killymard, Donegal Town

The deaths has occurred at Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey of Sean Thomas, Killymard, Donegal Town

Reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Saturday from 4 until 8pm. Removal from his home, Killymard House for funeral Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles on Sunday at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Mary Porter, Ballinlough, Drumfries, Buncrana

The death has occurred at her home of Mary Porter, Ballinlough, Drumfries, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Sunday, June 3rd, at 12.15pm going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Mass at 1pm. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Colmcille Village, Cleagh, Clonmany, C/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Patsy Ward, Plymouth, England and formerly of Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Patsy Ward, Plymouth, England and formerly of Drumkeelan, Mountcharles.

A memorial Mass will take place on Saturday morning in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles at 10am, with interment of ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Charlie Sweeney, Knockastoller, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of Charlie Sweeney, Knockastoller, Bunbeg.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Saturday afternoon in St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg at 2pm and burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Gweedore Day Centre c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Eileen McGinley, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Eileen McGinley, Falcarragh.

Reposing at her home. Removal to St. Finian's Church, Falcarragh on Saturday morning arriving for 12 noon for funeral Mass, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Baby Kasey-Leigh Enos

The sudden death has occurred in England of Baby Kasey-Leigh Enos, granddaughter of Carmel Doherty, 15 Fairgreen Gardens, Drumquin and formerly of Gweedore.

Funeral from Carmel’s home on Saturday, June 2nd at 10.20 am for Mass Of The Angels at 11 am in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

