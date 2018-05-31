Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, May 31st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Charlie Sweeney, Knockastoller, Bunbeg



- Eileen McGinley, Falcarragh

- Kevin Conlon, Monaghan / Gortahork

- Francie Mullaney, Ballintra

- Baby Kasey-Leigh Enos

- Davey Eadie, 1 Faugher Close, Dunfanaghy

- Josephine Doherty, late of Shrove, Greencastle

Charlie Sweeney, Knockastoller, Bunbeg





Removal this evening, Thursday, at 4.30pm from Falcarragh Nursing Home, going to his late residence for waking.

Funeral on Saturday afternoon in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg at 2 o’clock and burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm, and house private after the rosary until 10am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Gweedore Day Centre c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Eileen McGinley, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Eileen McGinley, Falcarragh. Peacefully at Falcarragh Community Home.

Beloved wife of the late Leo and devoted mother of Marie (deceased March 2015), Patrick and Declan. Very sadly missed by her loving family, sister Sheila, daughter-in-law Clair, Imelda, grandchildren Cian and Sarah, her relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 10.00am to 10.00pm on Friday (1st June). Removal to St. Finian's Church, Falcarragh on Saturday morning arriving for 12 noon funeral mass, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin Conlon, Monaghan and Gortahork

The death has occurred of Kevin Conlon, 26 Riverside, Monaghan Town, Monaghan.



Former school teacher, formerly of Gortahork, Donegal.

Funeral Mass on Friday 1st June at 11am in St McCartans’s Cathedral with burial after Mass in Latlurcan Cemetery.

Sadly missed by his sons Ciaran, Finbar,Paul and his daughter Aisling daughters in law Nuala and Mandy and son in law Gerard and the entire family circle.

Predeceased by his wife Terri and daughter Sharon.

Francie Mullaney, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Francie Mullaney, Ballintra at Aras MicSuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey. Reposing at the nursing home this evening from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for 7:30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 o'clock, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Please adhere to the specified times for waking at the nursing home. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the patients comfort fund, Aras MicSuibhne, C/o of any family member.

Baby Kasey-Leigh Enos

The sudden death has occurred in England of Baby Kasey-Leigh Enos, granddaughter of Carmel Doherty, 15, Fairgreen Gardens, Drumquin and formerly of Gweedore.

Kasey-Leigh’s remains will repose at the home of her Nani Carmel from 3 o’clock on Thursday, 31st May.

Funeral from Carmel’s home on Saturday, 2nd June at 10.20 am for Mass Of The Angels at 11 am in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Davey Eadie, 1 Faugher Close, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Davey Eadie, 1 Faugher Close, Dunfanaghy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Friday, 1st June at 12.30pm, going to Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast for cremation at 5pm.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Josephine Doherty, late of Shrove, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Josephine Doherty, late of Shrove, Greencastle.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, June 1st at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please or if desired donation in lieu to Ard

Aoibhinn at Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o Liam Collins Funeral

Director or any family member.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.