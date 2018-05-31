The weather in Donegal - Thursday, May 31st

Mainly cloudy this morning with some showery rain at first. Sunny intervals will develop later with scattered showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy, especially later this afternoon, with a slight risk of thunder. Maximum temperatures 18 to 22 degrees, coolest in coastal areas with a light variable breeze.

Tonight will be mainly dry, with variable cloud cover, but a few scattered showers will occur early in the night. It will turn misty in places before dawn with fog patches too. Minimum temperatures 11 to 14 degrees.