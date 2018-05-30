Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, May 30th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Francie Mullaney, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Francie Mullaney, Ballintra



Reposing at Aras MicSuibhne Nursing Home, Mullinasole, Laghey this Wednesday evening from 4pm until 7pm and tomorrow, Thursday evening, from 4pm with removal at 7pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra for 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Davey Eadie, 1 Faugher Close, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Davey Eadie, 1 Faugher Close, Dunfanaghy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there on Friday, 1st June at 12.30pm, going to Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast for cremation at 5pm.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Donations to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Josephine Doherty, late of Shrove, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Josephine Doherty, late of Shrove, Greencastle.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday June 1st at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please or if desired donation in lieu to Ard

Aoibhinn at Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o Liam Collins Funeral

Director or any family member.

Hugh Dunleavy, Ardglass, Portsalon

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Dunleavy, Ardglass, Portsalon.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed.



Patricia Toland Markham, 34 Grianan Park, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Patricia Toland Markham, 34 Grianan Park, Burnfoot.

Remains reposing at the residence of her father Harry Toland's residence, Ballyderowen, Burnfoot.

Funeral Thursday, 31st May, leaving at 10.15am going to St. Aengus' Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 12pm midnight to 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Eileen Devine (née Kelly), Strabane and formerly Lifford

The death has taken place of Eileen Devine (née Kelly), 3 Pearse Gardens, Strabane and formerly of Braide, Lifford.

Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 12 noon.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, May 31st at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10am.

Interment afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Murlog, Lifford.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Western Health and Social Care Trust, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Mrs Hannah Houston (formerly Ward), Annagry

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mrs Hannah Houston (formerly Ward), Annagry.

Funeral service will take place in Glasgow on Thursday, May 31st at St. Brigid’s R.C. Church, Toryglen at 10am and interment thereafter will take place at the Linn Cemetery.

