Donegal’s picturesque locations used to lead European marketing drive

Two of Donegal’s most picturesque locations - Fanad Lighthouse and Malin Head - are being used to lead the marketing drive to bring in more European tourists.

Millions of tourists are being targeted in new promotional campaigns capitalising on the stunning scenery in the county.

As part of Tourism Ireland’s new marketing campaign in Europe, the spectacular view of Fanad Lighthouse features among 50 eye-catching ads on trams and on bus shelters in Milan.

The agency is also targeting 9,000 travel agents in Italy with stunning images of Malin Head.

Donegal TD Joe McHugh welcomed the campaign.

“There isn’t anywhere in Europe with breath-taking scenery like we enjoy in Donegal day in and day out.

“This Government has invested heavily in Fanad Lighthouse - close to €500,000 across a number of agencies, and with one look at these pictures it’s easy to see why.

“Only last month I opened a new visitor reception centre at Fanad Lighthouse in Donegal and we are also backing the management of the lighthouse with funding support for an Irish speaking marketing officer.

“Fanad Lighthouse is a Signature Discovery Point along the Wild Atlantic Way and I want to credit Tourism Ireland for their focus on attracting tourists to the county.

“Malin Head and Fanad are unique places to visit and stay and they are a beacon for tourism in Donegal. I look forward to the increasing numbers of Italian tourists to the region.”