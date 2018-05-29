A scorcher in Donegal - but where was it hottest in Tir Conaill today?

Donegal is cooking, with the hottest temperature of the day for the county recorded in the last hour (3 to 4pm) by Met Éireann.

A spokesperson for Met Éireann confirmed that the temperature at Finner Camp between Bundoran and Ballyshannon had risen to 24.7 degrees celsius.

It's easily the hottest day of the year in this part of the country, but even in Donegal, there is considerable variation, with a high of 17.3 degrees celsius recorded between 12 noon and 1pm at Malin Head.

In other western parts of the country the temperature is even higher than at Finner, a 26.1 reading was taken at Newport Ferns in Mayo.

With high tide expected circa 7pm local beaches and piers can expect plenty of evening bathers as people get a chance to enjoy what has been a beautiful day.