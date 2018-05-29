Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, May 29th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Annie Frize, Prucklish, Churchill and formerly of Ramelton

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Frize, Prucklish, Churchill and Ramelton.

Annie's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 30th for Mass at 11am in St. Columba's Church, Glenswilly, followed by interment in Templedouglas Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Medical 2 or the Rehab Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Edward McCready, Derrylaconnell, Doochary

The death has taken place of Edward McCready, Derrylaconnell, Doochary.

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Conal's Church, Doochary, with interment in Lettermacaward Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Dungloe Community Hospital c/o any family member or McGlynn Funeral Directors.

Frank Tinney, Scribley, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place of Frank Tinney, Scribley, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, 30th May at 10.15am going to the Church of Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in New Leck cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Eileen Devine (née Kelly), Strabane and formerly Lifford

The death has taken place of Eileen Devine (née Kelly), 3 Pearse Gardens, Strabane and formerly of Braide, Lifford.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 12 noon.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, May 31st at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10am.

Interment afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Murlog, Lifford.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Western Health and Social Care Trust, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Eddie McDaid (Johnny) Ballybeg, Breenagh, Glenswilly

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Eddie McDaid (Johnny) Ballybeg, Breenagh, Glenswilly.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly, on Wednesday, 30th May, at 2pm, followed by burial in Kilpheak cemetery.

One way traffic system in operation, entry via Brockagh Road and exit onto the Glenties Road.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Centre for Independent living c/o any family member or Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.

Michael Ward, Meenbanid and Belcruit

The death has occurred in Dundalk of Michael Ward, Meenbanid and Belcruit.

His remains will arrive in McGlynns Funeral home, Dungloe on Tuesday, May 29th at 3pm. Rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday, May 30th at 10.30am, going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Nancy Brennan, Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Nancy Brennan, Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward.

Her remains reposed in McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe on Monday, from 3pm until 7pm, with removal to her late residence.

Rosary at 9 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 1pm with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and also private the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Dungloe Hospital patient comfort fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Padraig (Fiddler) Burns, Ballyshannon and Sligo

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Padraig (Fiddler) Burns, 3 East Rock, Ballyshannon and formerly of 57 Garavogue Villas, Sligo.

Reposing at The Foley & McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral will arrive at St. Anne's Church, Sligo on Wednesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Sligo cemetery.

House private please.

Edward McCready, Derrylaconnell, Doochary

The death has taken place at Dungloe Community Hospital of Edward McCready, Derrylaconnell, Doochary.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Conal’s Church, Doochary, with burial afterwards in Leitirmacaward Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to Dungloe Community Hospital c/o Shaun McGlynn Funeral Directors.

House private please from 11pm to 11am.

Seamus Coyle, Sledrin, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Coyle, Sledrin, Buncrana.

Remains reposed on Monday at Porter’s Funeral Home, Meenagorey, Buncrana and overnight at St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital.

Mrs Hannah Houston (formerly Ward), Annagry

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mrs Hannah Houston (formerly Ward), Annagry.

Funeral service will take place in Glasgow on Thursday, May 31st at St. Brigid’s R.C. Church, Toryglen at 10am and interment thereafter will take place at the Linn Cemetery.

