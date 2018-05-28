Donegal Town girl to represent Wild Atlantic Way at Mary From Dungloe Festival

A Business and Marketing student from Donegal Town will be the first Donegal Town girl in many years to take part in the finals of the prestigious Mary from Dungloe Festival which commences on July 28.

Annie Bell, a student at IT Sligo will represent the Wild Atlantic Way in the finals. Given her studies and her present involvement in the hospitality trade with the Central Hotel in Donegal, she will be a great ambassador for this tourism initiative.

Annie is the daughter of Stephen Bell, a well known face in Lough Eske Castle and Bridín, who works in forensics in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Annie told the Democrat: "I am absolutely delighted to be chosen. It really is a great honour to be part of this festival which has done so much to promote Donegal and the Rosses over the last 51 years.

"Festivals like these do an awful lot to enhance the awareness of the tourism product and give tourists a great incentive to visit.

"All the girls over the weekend were just so great I feel that I have already made a lot of new friends."