Motorists experience serious traffic delays in Letterkenny

There were serious traffic delays in Letterkenny on Monday evening with many roads extremely busy with traffic for several hours.

The traffic remained extremely busy this evening (after 6.30pm).

The worst of the traffic delays were in and around the Ballyraine area. A large number of the motorists were Northern visitors who were returning home on what's a Bank Holiday in the North.

There were long tailbacks out the Ramelton Road past the golf course and as a result, there were also traffic delays in the Kiltoy area. At one stage on Monday evening, traffic was built up as far as Woodlands National School, several miles outside Letterkenny on the main Ramelton road.

There were traffic problems too in the Mountain Top area with heavy traffic coming into town on the main Kilmacrennan road.

The traffic eventually eased at around 7.30pm.