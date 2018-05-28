Donegal County Council adopts a motion to boycott Israeli goods

Donegal county councillors have backed a call to implement a policy of economic sanctions against Israel following the killing of dozens of Palestinian civilians in recent weeks.

Councillors passed a motion calling for the council to implement a policy of ‘boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel until there is freedom for the Palestinian people;.

The motion was proposed by Cllr Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig (Ind) who said the events that have taken place in Gaza are very similar to the events of Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972.

The motion also applauded the recent decision of Dublin City Council to support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement and committed the council to economic sanctions.

Speaking at the May meeting of the council Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig also called for the government to expel the Israeli ambassador in protest at the killings.

“We as a council need to sit down in the next few weeks and look at the products we are using, from roads services to finance. We need to ensure we now follow this policy of the council,” he said.

The motion received unanimous backing from the council.

It was seconded by Cllr John Campbell (Ind) who said what has been witnessed in Palestine is “ongoing genocide”.

He said the council should not sit silently at the deadly use of force on unarmed people.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry McMonagle (SF) said it had been seen how a boycott worked against apartheid in South Africa and a boycott is needed now.

“I hope that we as a council will now not buy or use any materials that come from Israel. We have to if we are serious,” he said.