Investigation continuing into man's death in Ballybofey
Man was found at a house on Saturday morning
A Garda investigation into the death of a man his 30s in Ballybofey is continuing today.
The man’s body was discovered at a house in the Cappry area of Ballybofey on Saturday morning.
The man is believed to be from the Glasgow area but was living in the Ballybofey area for some time.
A post-mortem is due to take place today at Letterkenny University Hospital.
A spokesman for the Garda Press Office said the results of the post-mortem will determine the direction their investigation will take.
