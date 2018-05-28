Investigation continuing into man's death in Ballybofey

A Garda investigation into the death of a man his 30s in Ballybofey is continuing today.

The man’s body was discovered at a house in the Cappry area of Ballybofey on Saturday morning.

The man is believed to be from the Glasgow area but was living in the Ballybofey area for some time.

A post-mortem is due to take place today at Letterkenny University Hospital.

A spokesman for the Garda Press Office said the results of the post-mortem will determine the direction their investigation will take.