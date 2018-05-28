The weather in Donegal - Monday May 28th

Any mist or fog patches will lift early in the morning to bring and warm and humid day.

Mainly dry with just the odd shower.

Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees in light variable breezes, slightly lower in some coastal parts in light to moderate sea breezes.

Tonight will be mainly dry and humid with temperatures falling to no lower than 10 to 12 degrees. Light variable winds will allow patches of mist and fog to develop.