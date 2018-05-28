Deaths in Donegal - Monday May 28th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Michael Ward, Meenbanid and Belcruit

- Nancy Brennan, Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward

- Padraig (Fiddler) Burns, Ballyshannon and Sligo

- Colm Kelly, Rosgad, Creeslough

- Edward McCready, Derrylaconnell, Doochary

- Seamus Coyle, Sledrin, Buncrana

- Kathleen Brown, nee Kelly, Glenfin Street, Ballybofey

- Patsy Gallagher, Glasgow and Gweedore

- Mrs Hannah Houston (formerly Ward) of Annagry

- Agnes Mc Kinney, nee Catterson, Coolyslin, Castlefin

- Patrick Farren, Greencastle and Carndonagh

- James (Jimmy) Torley, London, England

Michael Ward, Meenbanid and Belcruit

The death has occurred in Dundalk of Michael Ward, Meenbanid and Belcruit.

His remains will arrive in McGlynns Funeral home, Dungloe tomorrow (Tuesday 29th May) at 3pm

Rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning (30th May) at 10.30am, going to St Mary’s Church Kincasslagh for Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Nancy Brennan, Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward



The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Nancy Brennan, Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward.

Her remains will repose in McGlynns Funeral Home, Dungloe today, Monday, from 3pm until 7pm, with removal to her late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 1 o’clock with interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and also private the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Dungloe hospital patient comfort fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Padraig (Fiddler) Burns, Ballyshannon and Sligo

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Padraig (Fiddler) Burns, 3 East Rock, Ballyshannon and formerly of 57 Garavogue Villas, Sligo.

Reposing at The Foley & McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral will arrive at St. Anne's Church, Sligo on Wednesday morning for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Sligo cemetery.

House private please.

Colm Kelly, Rosgad, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Colm Kelly, Rosgad, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, today Monday, at 1pm with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Falcarragh Community Hospital c/o any family member, or Harkin Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Edward McCready, Derrylaconnell, Doochary

The death has taken place at Dungloe Community Hospital of Edward McCready, Derrylaconnell, Doochary.

Remains reposing at his home.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St. Conal’s Church, Doochary, with burial afterwards in Leitirmacaward Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to Dungloe Community Hospital c/o Shaun McGlynn Funeral Directors.

House private please from 11pm to 11am.

Seamus Coyle, Sledrin, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Coyle, Sledrin, Buncrana.

Visiting time from 3pm – 6.45pm on Monday at Porter’s Funeral Home, Meenagorey, Buncrana.

Leaving at 6.45pm on Monday to repose overnight at St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Friends of Letterkenny Hospital.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kathleen Brown, nee Kelly, Glenfin Street, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen Brown, nee Kelly, Glenfin Street, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving her home today, Monday, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Family time only on the morning of the funeral please.

Patsy Gallagher, Glasgow and Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred in Scotland of Patsy Gallagher, Glasgow and Gaoth Dobhair

His remains are reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe.

Removal from there today, Monday, at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Mrs Hannah Houston (formerly Ward), Annagry

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mrs Hannah Houston (formerly Ward), Annagry.

Funeral service will take place in Glasgow on Thursday, May 31st at St. Brigid’s R.C. Church, Toryglen at 10am and interment thereafter will take place at the Linn Cemetery.

Agnes McKinney, nee Catterson, Coolyslin, Castlefin

The death has occurred in her 100th year of Agnes McKinney, nee Catterson, Coolyslin, Castlefin.

Agnes’ remains are reposing at her late home.

Funeral from her late home on Monday morning, 28th May at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Patrick Farren, Greencastle and Carndonagh

The death has taken place in England of Patrick Farren formerly of Carrowtrasna, Greencastle, and late of Mass Rock, Woodside, Carndonagh.

Funeral from his late residence on Monday at 10.15am for 11am requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, followed by burial in adjoining cemetary.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Pieta House, C/O Liam Collins, Funeral Director or any family member.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.