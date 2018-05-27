Garda investigation underway following discovery of man's body

A Garda investigation is underway in Donegal following the discovery of a man’s body on Saturday.

Gardaí have confirmed that the body of a man, in his 30s, was found at a house at Cappry, Ballybofey on Saturday morning.

The house at Cappry, Ballybofey has been sealed off and a full Garda investigation has been launched.

The body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital. A post-mortem examination is expected to take place on Monday.