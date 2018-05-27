Donegal company nominated for architects award

Donegal town-based Rhatigan Architects have been shortlisted in the category of Education Project of the Year for their beautiful upgrade of Blocks C&D and the Aurivo Auditorium within I.T. Sligo



The upgrade of Blocks C&D and the Former Foundation Lab were commissioned by I.T. Sligo to facilitate their ever-expanding campus.

Built in the 1970’s, the former RTC building had last been upgraded in the 90’s, whilst the area that the Aurivo Auditorium now occupies was a disused space in the heart of the campus.



In designing the project, Rhatigan Architects have created a new external identity to the campus and a striking new entrance. The building has been designed and constructed in an energy efficient manner that reduces its environmental impact while maintaining an internal space that is comfortable and enjoyable for students, staff and visitors.



Both phases of this project were completed on a very tight time frame due to semester restrictions of the college. The €6.4m project was also delivered within budget.



Rhatigan Architects Associate, Gavin Phelan said: “It’s a great honour to be shortlisted in the Education Project of the Year category. It’s fantastic when a project that we took great pride in gets recognised. We look forward to the awards night.”