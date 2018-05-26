Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, May 26th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Kathleen Brown, nee Kelly, Glenfin Street, Ballybofey

- Patsy Gallagher, Glasgow and Gweedore

- Mrs Hannah Houston (formerly Ward) of Annagry

- Agnes Mc Kinney, nee Catterson, Coolyslin, Castlefin

- Patrick Farren, Greencastle and Carndonagh

- James (Jimmy) Torley, London, England

Kathleen Brown, nee Kelly, Glenfin Street, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen Brown, nee Kelly, Glenfin Street, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at her home today, Saturday 26th from 5pm until Rosary at 10pm and on Sunday May 27th from 11am until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday 28th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Family time only on the morning of the funeral please.

Patsy Gallagher, Glasgow and Gweedore

The death has occurred in Scotland of Patsy Gallagher, Glasgow and Gweedore.

His remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe tomorrow, Sunday 27th May from 2pm until Rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Monday morning, 28th May at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Mrs Hannah Houston (formerly Ward) of Annagry

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mrs Hannah Houston (formerly Ward) of Annagry.

Funeral service will take place in Glasgow on Thursday 31st May at St. Brigid’s R.C. Church, Toryglen at 10am and interment thereafter will take place at the Linn Cemetery.

Agnes Mc Kinney, nee Catterson, Coolyslin, Castlefin

The death has occurred in her 100th year of Agnes Mc Kinney, nee Catterson, Coolyslin, Castlefin.

Agnes’ remains will repose at her late home from 8 o’clock this evening, Saturday 26th May.

Funeral from her late home on Monday morning, 28th May at twenty past ten for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Patrick Farren, Greencastle and Carndonagh



The death has taken place in England of Patrick Farren formerly of Carrowtrasna, Greencastle, and late of Mass Rock, Woodside, Carndonagh.

Funeral from his late residence on Monday at 10.15am for eleven o’clock requiem Mass in the church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh.

Followed by burial in adjoining cemetary.

Family time on arrival at home until 7pm with family time please from10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Pieta House, C/O Liam Collins, Funeral Director or any family member.

