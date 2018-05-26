Donegal's vote is a remarkable turnaround -MacLochlainn

Donegal Senator Pádraig MacLochlainn has said the size of the vote in Donegal in favour of repeal of the Eighth Amendment is a remarkable turnaround.

Tallies have put the vote in the Donegal constituency at 52% No to 48% Yes.

The Sinn Féin Senator MacLochlainn said there has been a remarkable turnaround in the county since the referendum to introduce the Eighth Amendment in 1983.

“In 1983 it was an 85% vote for the Eighth Amendment referendum in Donegal so 35 years later you are looking at a 34-point swing, which is the same as the rest of the country,” he said.

“What has happened in Donegal is the same that has happened in the rest of the country, but we are starting from a more conservative base. It was 65% Yes overall in ‘83, and it was 85% in Donegal. So even though you would say ‘Oh God Donegal marginally looks like it is going to vote No’, the swing is remarkable.”

The turnaround both nationally and in Donegal since 1983 has been remarkable, he said.

“People are saying our women who are in crisis need help, need support, and we need a more compassionate policy in relation to termination. When we started the campaign I thought if we could get over 40% in Donegal, that would be a good result. "Donegal voted marginally for marriage equality, very marginally. To be at around 48 or 49 % is a remarkably strong performance based on where we have come from.”