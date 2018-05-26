South Donegal votes Yes

The area of south Donegal which voted in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency has voted at odds with the rest of Donegal.

The Donegal constituency is on course to be the only constituency to return a No vote with a 52% No to 48% Yes vote expected.

The 4,052 Donegal voters who cast their vote in Sligo-Leitrim have returned a ballot in line with the rest of the country.

Tallies show all of the 14 Donegal boxes opened in The Clarion Hotel in Sligo gave a comfortable Yes vote.

The boxes opened in Sligo were from the Ballyshannon, Bundoran, Ballintra and Rossnowlagh areas.

Nationally the Yes vote stands at 66% with 33% of people voting No.

According to the final tally figures for the constituency of Sligo- Leitrim constituency, the Yes vote has won the vote with 59%.

So far all of the 34 of the 40 constituencies returned have recorded a Yes vote.

The final tally figures showed total votes of 57,787 with the Yes vote at 33,943 (59%) and the No vote at 23,579 (41%).