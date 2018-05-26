Tallies of boxes show votes of 72% No and 79% Yes in Donegal

Donegal looks like returning a No vote in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Tallies are showing a 52% No vote against a 48% vote for Yes.

The situation in the Donegal constituency is in contrast to the rest of the country where so far just three out of 19 constituencies to declare have returned a Yes vote below 60%.

The highest No vote unofficial tallies show in Donegal is the box at Mín An Chladaigh National School which was 72% No.

Other very high No votes were recorded at boxes at Drumfries National School in Inishowen, Ballyheerin National School in Fanad, and Whitecastle in Inishowen which all recorded 70% No votes.

The highest Yes vote recorded by the tallies was recorded at one of the five boxes at Ballyraine National School in Letterkenny which was 79% Yes.

Other high Yes votes were recorded at St. Peter’s National School in Mountcharles (61%), Dún Lúiche (63%), Gartan National School (61%) and Commons National School (61%).

The tallies also how close the vote was in some areas.

Boxes in Dungloe, Creeslough, Milford, and Derrybeg were recorded as 50% for each side.

Two boxes in Moville’s Scoil Eoghain were recorded on the tallies as 50 % each way while a third box saw 160 votes for Yes against 180 votes for No.