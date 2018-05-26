Brilliant day for charity car wash in Ballyshannon - and we hear the cars also got washed . . .

Dozens of cars are gleaming around Ballyshannon today thanks to the hard working members of the Aodh Ruadh U-14 football panel who are running a car wash at Cleary's garage to raise funds for their.trip to Feile.

Christina Gallagher got more than she bargained for when she volunteered to help at the Aodh Ruadh car wash today!

This morning when our photographer Thomas Gallagher called up to them it seems more than the cars were getting a wash in the scalding temerpatures.

The players and rotas of parents have been there all day and there is a steady flow of car owners bringing their vehicles up to them for a wash.

They'll be there until 5pm and maybe later, so if you need your car washed, you know where to go.