With some 4,000 from south Donegal voting in the Sligo Leitrim constituency, the final official tally figures from there show a 59% Yes vote.

The figures just announced in the Clarion Hotel are as follows:

Yes 59%

No 41%

The tally figures for the 14 Donegal boxes for this constituency are as follows:

Yes - 63.6%; No - 35.8% and spoiled - 0.6%;