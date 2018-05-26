Donegal could be the only constituency to vote No

Donegal is the only constituency in the country looking at a No vote in the referendum, according to tallies.

Tallies from the opening of boxes in Donegal put the No vote on 52%.

With around 50 boxes left to be opened at the count at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny there is very little in it in Donegal, tallies suggest.

A Sinn Féin tally is giving a 52% No to a 48% Yes vote with more than 48,000 votes tallied.

An earlier break down with just over 17,000 votes tallied put the Yes vote ahead very narrowly at 50.4%.

That tally gave Inishowen a 55.8% No - 44.1 Yes, Letterkenny 50.9 Yes - 49% No, Donegal 52.9% Yes - 47% No, Glenties 51% No - 48.9 Yes, Stranorlar 52.3 Yes - 47.6% No.

The opening of boxes has resumed after a break with about 80% of them opened so far.



