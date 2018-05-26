REFERENDUM 2018
Donegal could be the only constituency to vote No
Tallies put No vote narrowly ahead
The opening of boxes at the count centre in Letterkenny.
Donegal is the only constituency in the country looking at a No vote in the referendum, according to tallies.
Tallies from the opening of boxes in Donegal put the No vote on 52%.
With around 50 boxes left to be opened at the count at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny there is very little in it in Donegal, tallies suggest.
A Sinn Féin tally is giving a 52% No to a 48% Yes vote with more than 48,000 votes tallied.
An earlier break down with just over 17,000 votes tallied put the Yes vote ahead very narrowly at 50.4%.
That tally gave Inishowen a 55.8% No - 44.1 Yes, Letterkenny 50.9 Yes - 49% No, Donegal 52.9% Yes - 47% No, Glenties 51% No - 48.9 Yes, Stranorlar 52.3 Yes - 47.6% No.
The opening of boxes has resumed after a break with about 80% of them opened so far.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on