Donegal voters in the Sligo Leitrim constituency who are from the Laghey to Bundoran area have voted Yes based on tally figures.

Final tallies for the South Donegal boxes are in: Yes - 63.6%; No - 35.8% and spoiled - 0.6%



Yes 2593

No 1459

Spoiled 24

Total: 4076



14 out of 14 boxes tallied.