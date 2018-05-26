Close count expected in Donegal as tallies continue

It is looking like it is going to be a very close count in Letterkenny with almost half the boxes opened and tallied.

The latest figure, from a Yes tally, is giving a 52% No vote and 48% Yes.

That tally figure is from 85 boxes opened out of 200 and is the tally from more than 23,000 votes.

The boxes opened include Carndonagh, Moville and Muff in Inishowen and some boxes from Letterkenny.