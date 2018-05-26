Deaths in Donegal, Saturday May 26th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Patrick Farren, Greencastle and Carndonagh

- Des Kelly, 5 Benbulben View, West End, Bundoran

- Baby Shania Duncan, Lignanornig, Ballintra

- Sheila Brennan, née Canning, Umerafad, Creeslough

- Eamon Catterson, 31, Emmet Park, Castlefin

- Paul Mc Eleney of Dore, Bunbeg

- Andrew Strain, East Kilbride and formerly of Falcarragh

- James (Jimmy) Torley, London, England

Patrick Farren, Greencastle and Carndonagh



The death has taken place in England of Patrick Farren formerly of Carrowtrasna, Greencastle, and late of Mass Rock, Woodside, Carndonagh.

His remains will arrive at Belfast City Airport today Saturday at 1pm, going to his late residence, arriving at the Muff border at approximately 2.45pm.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am for eleven o’clock requiem Mass in the church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh.

Followed by burial in adjoining cemetary.

Family time on arrival at home until 7pm with family time please from10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Pieta House, C/O Liam Collins, Funeral Director or any family member.

Des Kelly, 5 Benbulben View, West End, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Des Kelly, 5 Benbulben View, West End, Bundoran.

Removal from his late residence on Saturday morning at 10:30am to arrive at our Lady Star of the Sea Church Bundoran for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery Bundoran. House strictly private please Family flowers only donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, the Mall, Sligo C/o John Mulreany Funeral Services Bundoran or any family member.

Baby Shania Duncan, Lignanornig, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Baby Shania Duncan, Lignanornig, Ballintra. Funeral Service in Drumholm Parish Church at 1pm on Saturday followed by burial in Drumholm Cemetery.

One way system operating to the wake, entry at the Bay Bush Bar Ballintra via Rockhill, exiting at Ballydermot.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin or to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital.

Sheila Brennan, née Canning, Umerafad, Creeslough

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Sheila Brennan, née Canning, Umerafad, Creeslough.

House private.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Saturday, May 26th at 3pm.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Harkin Funeral Director Creeslough.

Eamon Catterson, 31, Emmet Park, Castlefin

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eamon Catterson, 31, Emmet Park, Castlefin.

Remains reposing at his late home.

Funeral from there on Saturday, May 26th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Paul Mc Eleney of Dore, Bunbeg

The death has taken place in London of Paul Mc Eleney of Dore, Bunbeg.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday at St. Patrick's chapel, Meenaweel, Crolly.

Rosary both nights at 10pm

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o any family member or Ciaran Roarty funeral directors.

Andrew Strain, East Kilbride and formerly of Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Andrew Strain, East Kilbride and formerly of Falcarragh.

Reposing at Heritage Funeral Home, The Village, East Kilbride on Friday, 25th May, from 12 noon to 2pm.

Requiem Mass will take place at St Leonards R.C. Church, East Kilbride on Saturday, May 26th at 10am, followed by burial at Phillipshill Cemetery.

James (Jimmy) Torley, London, England

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Torley, London, England, brother in law of Anna Dorrian and Thomas Dorrian, Dunkineely.

Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless today at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Should you wish to have a death notice included on our website, contact us with the details via this email address: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.













































