Looking like a lovely day in Donegal as we should just about skip the rain!

Donegal, with a little luck should miss out on the rain showers predicted for today by Met Éireann. Parts of the country in the south east in particular are set for a very wet day.

This morning will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny periods, the best of these in Connacht and Ulster. Some scattered showers may occur afternoon. Highest temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees with moderate east to northeast breezes, a bit cooler along the east coast.

It is expected to be mild and humid tonight.Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees with moderate east to northeast breezes.

Tomorrow, Sunday will be warm and humid with a good deal of cloud and some sunny intervals. There'll be showers in many areas, some of these heavy with a risk of thunder. Highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees generally with moderate easterly breezes, but cooler along south and east coasts.