A "tight" contest expected here in Donegal - Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty

While two exit polls are pointing to an overwhelming yes vote nationally, Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty says he is expecting "a tight" contest in Donegal where counting is underway since 9am.

Pearse Doherty says the most important people in the referendum campaign were the brave women who came out and told their stories.

He said their stories influenced the outcome being suggested in the exit polls.

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland, “their stories got into the sitting rooms of every house in the State”.

He said he believes that was a determining factor, “when they talked about how we are criminalising tragedy”. That, he said, had a huge influence on how people voted nationally.

In terms of the vote in Donegal, he said he expected a “tight contest here in Donegal” adding that in the Sinn Féin campaigns locally they were experiencing “a marginal yes”.

He said it was a “divisive” issue and there were “uncomfortable conversations” for everyone.