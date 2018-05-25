NEWS

High final turnout figure expected in Donegal for referendum

Turnout in County Donegal in the referendum is expected to be high, with large numbers of voters across the county registering their vote. Figures range from 43% in Letterkenny to 63% in one booth in Ramelton and 53% in Gaoth Dobhair,

In the Sligo Leitrim constituency, where voters from south Donegal will have their votes counted, the turnout is high, estimated at around 60%.

Voting ends  at 10pm, votes will be counted tomorrow in Letterkenny and Sligo.