Donegal student crowned Ulster Champion speller

Donegal student Jack McBride is the winner of the Ulster Provincial Spelling Bee 2018.

The final took place in Eason Donegall Place in Belfast yesterday and Jack from Kilmacrennan National School came out on top, taking first place against a number of talented young Bees with the word, Hippopotamus.

Jack will now move forward to compete in the All-Ireland Eason Spelling Bee final in The Helix in Dublin on Thursday, 14th June.

The 12-year-old gained victory over his rivals from schools in Armagh, Down, Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Cavan and Monaghan. Speaking about his win, the 6th class student said; “I am delighted I won and I am looking forward to the final!”.

The Eason Spelling Bee encourages kids throughout the country to practice their spelling, to read more and strives to instil greater confidence when it comes to literacy and spelling, from a young age.

The winning school will receive a collection of books for their library to the value of €7,500. The Spelling Bee winner will be awarded books worth €500 and the prestigious title of the 2018 Eason Spelling Bee champion.

