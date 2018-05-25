Driver taken to Sligo University Hospital as a "precaution" following collision in Ballyshannon

A man was taken to Sligo University Hospital "as a precautionary measure" gardaí have confirmed following a single vehicle collision in Ballyshannon this evening.

A white van left the road at the Shannon's Corner/Bishop Street junction and struck a pole.

The incident occurred at 6.10pm. Gardai and emergency services were at the scene shortly after that.

Gardaí kept traffic flowing on what is a very busy junction leading from Main Street.