Counting of referendum votes underway

The counting of votes is underway in the Referendum on the Thirty-Sixth Amendment of the Constitution Bill.

A total electorate of 124,929 was entitled to vote in Donegal - 117,930 in the Donegal constituency and 6,999 in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency.

Counting in the Donegal constituency has started at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny while counting in the Sligo-Leitrim constituency, which includes parts of south Donegal including Ballyshannon and Bundoran, is underway at the Clarion Hotel in Sligo.

A strong turnout was reported across the country last night with the excellent weather seen as a factor in helping to get the electorate out.

The final result is expected to be declared from Dublin Castle in the late afternoon.

Polls

Two exit polls conducted for the Irish Times and RTÉ both suggested that the Yes side in the Eighth Referendum is set to win comfortably.

The Irish Times poll suggests that the result of the referendum is 68% in favour of yes to 32% for no.

An RTÉ exit poll has projected a Yes vote of 69.4% with a No vote of 30.6%.