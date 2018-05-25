Weather in Donegal - Friday, May 25th

A cloudy start to the day but sunshine will increase as the day goes on. It will feel warm with top temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees generally, but a few degrees cooler in some coastal areas. Breezier than recent days with moderate, occasionally fresh northerly breezes.

Tonight will be mild with clear spells at first.

Cloud will then build to bring a few scattered showers. Lowest temperatures will range from9 to 12 degrees in light northeast breezes.